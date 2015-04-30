As the owner of Diamonds International and the UN Plaza Grill, Albert Gad has found the ultimate combination that makes his A-list clientele happy…
He might be known for building successful companies, but more importantly, Jon Fisher knows how to build and maintain strong family bonds. After all, according to Jon, the amount of quality time he is able to spend with his wife and young daughter is the true measure of his success…
“Yesterday I was at the Manhattan office and I had Alan Dershowitz on one phone line, I had Harvey Weinstein in the conference room, I had lawyers working on the rapper 50 Cent’s case, you know, all this high-profile, high-octane stuff in the public eye,” said attorney Arthur Aidala recently…
With a fan base ranging from 18 years old to 50, Paul Oakenfold has been a pioneer in shaping the evolution of EDM. Considered to be one of the greatest DJs in the world, Oakenfold has provided over 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears, Massive Attack, The Cure, New Order, The Rolling Stones, and The Stone Roses…
Just 2 hours north of Manhattan, the Emerson Resort & Spa is a combination of sophisticated luxury and rustic charm. Located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains and inspired by its location and its namesake, poet Ralph Waldo Emerson…
When it comes to finding the perfect property, Monica Webster of Douglas Elliman will turn your real estate dreams into reality. She has worked in the industry for nearly two decades, and currently focuses her business on New York City, Westchester, and Connecticut…
He is the Bill Gates of the Middle East and a household name among the Syrian diaspora. His philosophy is to make millions and give millions away. Meet Mohamed Moutaz Al-Khayat, the Syrian-Qatari businessman, turning his business and philanthropic sights to the West – and the face of the new generation of contractors…
Listed for $10,950,000 by Tal Alexander, Michael Lorber, Alexander Boriskin and Jared Schwadron of Douglas Elliman, Penthouse 4 at The Royale is a stunning, completely-renovated, Up-per East Side duplex that has never been lived in…
Hotels by Marriott has announced the opening of AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica. This exciting venture brings the brand’s celebrated forward-thinking design approach to the island…
For some well-deserved fun under the sun, experience all that Florida has to offer at Ford Lauderdale’s premiere Pelican Grand Beach Resort, where…
If you want to check out the best of Chile, check in to andBeyond Vira Vira, where they go above and beyond to ensure you have a personalized and…
Paris is always a good idea, but it can turn into a great idea when you stay at L’Hotel Du Collectionneur! With six suite style options and eight…
From post-modern sushi bars to traditional Italian hole-in-the-walls, the hunt for NY’s best fare never stops. Check out where we’re #DiningOut in NYC November with our list of New York’s freshest picks…
Check out the recently opened contemporary French restaurant Frevo, where you are sure to find your new favorite dish! This West Village hot spot serves up delectable dishes in a charming and decorous dining room which was inspired by the vibrancy of New York City…
On Tuesday, November 19th at New York’s upscale sports bar, Proper West, the 90-proof sipping tequila, COÇA PURA Tequila was officially launched. The event featured five craft cocktails utilizing COÇA PURA and parried with some delicious bites complementary to the cocktail…
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s the time when Bacon and Beer lovers can rejoice because Cannonball Productions is bringing back its highly addictive, nationally-touring Bacon and Beer Classic to the Big Apple on Saturday, April 11. Tickets will drop on Black Friday, November 29th with special pricing through Cyber Monday on December 2nd…
Our latest fashion spread in our November Issue explores the sweatpant chic, it-girl look dominating New York’s streets. We partnered with Kith – the ultimate destination for cool, understated looks – to give us these Cali *vibes*…
During NYFW, Hyundai Motor Company debuted it’s capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo at Re:Style during at Public Kitchen at PUBLIC Hotel in New York City. New York notables, celebrities and fashion industry insiders all came out to celebrate the partnership including actress Sarah Jessica Parker, actress Rowan Blanchard, and more. Hyundai’s…
Hot off the catwalks from a chilly New York Fashion week, the fashion cognoscenti awaits with eager anticipation for the next trends to look forward to. These are our picks of NYFW’s most trending looks.
On October 17th,Neiman Marcus unveiled the 2019 Christmas Book, a curated selection of nearly 800 extraordinary holiday gifts for everyone on the customers’ wish lists. Included in the Christmas Book are the legendary Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, which celebrate their 60th anniversary and were unveiled last night at an event in Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards…
Lotions, Highlighters, and Moisturizers…Oh My! Take note this November on how to keep your skin healthy and hydrated with some of our favorite fall finds…
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer, new to the game or diving deeper in retirement, Golf & Body NYC is the perfect private club for the New York golf fanatic. Located in the heart of Midtown, is a 25,000 square golfers oasis with unparalleled offerings…
To quote Stacy Ann Ferguson…aka Fergie, these new MODA Holiday Kits are G L A M O R O U S – Glamorous…
Nothing short of a miracle to attain a firmer backside, NuEra tight is a temperature-controlled radio frequency (RF) skin smoothing system with the power to redefine the future. In just one session that feels like a hot stone massage, it has the power to target and revive, to uplift and to perfect all over with no…
All Photos by Stephen Smith for Guest of a Guest On Thursday, November 14th, The Resolution Project hosted its 10th Annual Resolve Gala at The Altman Building in New York City, celebrating young social entrepreneurs who create meaningful, sustainable impact in their communities all around the world. Each year, the Resolve Gala celebrates the achievements…
The Viennese Opera Ball announced their upcoming gala at the Upper East Side residence of Sabine Riglos, a board member. The Ball is one of the highlights of the annual charity season for Austrian Americans, with performances by extraordinary opera singers and musicians…
With Thanksgiving just weeks away, it’s that special time of year where tons of insane Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping. While the sales aren’t happening just yet, the countdown to America’s favorite shopping event has just begun. We’ve already compiled a list of all the crazy savings you can look through in anticipation of the holiday weekend…
Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, which means it’s a great time to shop for the hottest tech products in the market. Wellbots.com – the leading online retailer of Smart Products in the US – will be slashing prices on some of their bestselling gadgets…
Director John Waters (“Female Trouble,” “Cry Baby,” “Cecil B. Demented”) will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut to host his 4th Annual Camp John Waters. The 300-acre adult summer camp in the Berkshire Mountains will be transformed into a cinephile’s dreamland for this exclusive weekend unlike any other…
South Beach Hotel teams up with Gustavo Oviedo to curate an immersive and eco-friendly exhibition to showcase work from more than 25 Miami artists and designers
By Rory Winston “Bruh, this Budapest DEX thing – it’s supposed to be like what? Billboard PlayLISZT or a let’s-get-wasted-to-music conference…?” Gavin, a longstanding friend of mine who’d spent years in the music industry, messaged me this question several months after the 2019 DEX Songwriting Expo came to a close. Though I recall responding in…
Avant Gallery is pleased to announce Conversations with a Stranger, the first solo exhibition of artist Felipe Echeverry, AKA Lasso, featuring a collection of new paintings, sculptures and works on paper by, at the gallery’s Hudson Yards location…
